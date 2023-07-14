Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. Adopts Diversification Plan: Vegan, Organic, Nutraceuticals, Alternative Health and Wellness Products and Investigative Research Plans for Psylocibin and other Psychedelics.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GOLDEN, Colo., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. ( PLSH) (“Panacea” or the “Company”), a plant-based natural health ingredient and product company, today announced expansion plans that target natural health and wellness across a broad spectrum of products.

In recent years, the therapeutic health and wellness interest in natural plant based products has exploded, given rise to increasing consumer interest and attention from the medical/scientific community. The Company plans to capitalize on this trend by expanding its focus to include Kratom and Kava and evaluating additional acquisition candidates for natural and organic based products in the natural health and wellness sector, including introduction of non-alcoholic health and energy drinks and vaping products. The Company will continue to offer its existing Panacea lines containing CBD/CBG and vegan soft gel caps under its own brand and as a contract manufacturer for others from the 51,000 sq.ft. cGMP facility in Golden, Colorado. The Company also plans to support new and existing clinical research on the benefits of functional mushrooms and psychedelics for aging, inflammation, and mental health conditions such as PTSD, including as psylocibin.

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (

PLSH, Financial) is holding company structured to develop and facilitate manufacturing, research, product development and distribution in the high-growth, natural human and animal health & wellness market segment. Its subsidiary, Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (PLS) is a woman-founded and led company dedicated to manufacturing, distribution, research and production of the highest-quality nutraceutical, cannabinoid, mushroom, kratom and other natural, plant-based ingredients and products. PLS operates out of a 51,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, cGMP facility in Golden Colorado. If you would like more information, please visit www.panacealife.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks arising from supply chain disruptions or our ability to obtain raw materials as well as similar problems with our vendors, our ability to fulfill purchase orders on a timely manner, our ability to fully collect money for our purchase orders, the risk of customers returning our products, impact of the pandemic including new variants on our workforce, as well as those risks and uncertainties described by us in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors". Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
[email protected]
800-985-0515

ti?nf=ODg3MDUxNSM1NjgxMzQxIzUwMDEwNjkyNg==
Panacea-Life-Sciences-Holdings.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.