Check Point Software Technologies Achieves Two Government Cybersecurity Certifications

1 hours ago
Check Point’s R81.10 Quantum Cyber Security Platform receives Common Criteria EAL4+ and FIPS 140-2 certifications

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, is proud to announce that the Check Point R81.10 Quantum Cyber Security platform has been awarded Common Criteria EAL4 and FIPS 140-2 certifications.

Governments recognize Common Criteria certifications at the EAL4+ level as the standard needed for validating security products as fit-for-purpose in protecting their networks and data. Achieving assurance at EAL4+ validates that the certified product correctly implements the claimed security and provides assurance of the vendor through audit of its lifecycle activities and its delivery of customer services.

Common Criteria certificates are mutually recognized by the 31 member Nations of the Common Criteria Recognition Agreement (CCRA) up to EAL2, and by European Nations up to EAL4 through the SOGIS agreement. The US and Canada mandate that cryptographic products are compliant with FIPS 140-2. Achieving this certification enables deployment of R81.10 within Government and closely related networks.

“Every organization deserves the best security,” said Eyal Manor, VP Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies. “These new certifications not only validate our efforts, but also serves as a powerful testament to our pursuit of providing the most comprehensive, consolidated, and collaborative security globally.”

These certifications underscore Check Point’s ability to protect global entities and comply with the latest approved standards for protecting and securing IT infrastructure and information. The certification of Check Point R81.10, one of the industry's most advanced Threat Prevention and security management software for network security, delivers uncompromising simplicity and consolidation.

For more information on Check Point’s additional certifications and capabilities, visit: /about-us/product-certifications/.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (https://www.checkpoint.com/) is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity’s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

