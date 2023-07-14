The U.S. Department of State announced the selection of Dr. Shannon Lewis of Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) for a three-month English Language Specialist project focusing on curriculum, teaching and assessment in Chile in cooperation with the Chilean Ministry of Education. Lewis is part of a select group, as her project is one of approximately 240 that the English Language Specialist Program supports each year.

Dr. Shannon Lewis, an English teacher at TOPS since August 2019, has a background in the area of language, literacy, and education across social and cultural contexts. Through the English Language Specialist Project, Dr. Lewis will be designing, developing, and leading a trainer-of-trainers program and direct professional development for networks of K-12 English teachers in Chile. Dr. Lewis’s project will have direct impact on more than 75 Ministry of Education leaders, 45 teacher trainers, and more than 1,200 English teachers across Chile with the goal to improve the delivery and results of English education in the country.

The English Language Specialist Program is the premier opportunity for leaders in the field of teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) to enact meaningful and sustainable changes in the way that English is taught abroad. Since 1991, the English Language Specialist Program has supported in-country, virtual, and mixed projects in which hundreds of TESOL scholars and educators promote English language learning, enhance English teaching capacity, and foster mutual understanding between the U.S. and other countries through cultural exchange.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Lewis and her inclusion in this distinguished project," said Kristina Nanini, Executive Director of TOPS. "This not only highlights her unwavering dedication to teaching, but also her commitment to fostering global connections and improving English education beyond our borders. Dr. Lewis's contributions in Chile will undeniably have a profound effect, setting new standards in English language teaching and cultural understanding."

Through projects developed by U.S. Embassies in more than 80 countries, English Language Specialists work directly with local teacher trainers and educational leaders to exchange knowledge, build capacity, and establish partnerships benefiting participants, institutions, and communities in the United States and around the world.

The Specialist Program is administered by the Center for Intercultural Education and Development at Georgetown University. For further information about the English Language Specialist Program or the U.S. Department of State, visit elprograms.org/specialist.

For more information about TOPS, visit tops.K12.com.

About Texas Online Preparatory School

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is a public school that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TOPS is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a partnership between Huntsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707381095/en/