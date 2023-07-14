NEW YORK, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street , an FMW Media production, will air its corporate interviews, episodes 486 and 487, on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network .



The Following Corporate interviews will air on Newsmax, episode 486, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 487, Monday, July 10, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

1). Low-Speed Electric Vehicles – AYRO, Inc.'s ( AYRO) ($AYRO) interview with Kyle Manzanti, Vice-president of Business Development

2). Biopharmaceutical – Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO .

3). E-commerce/ Digital Marketing – Society Pass Incorporated's ( SOPA) ($SOPA) interview with Dennis Nguyen, Founder/CEO/Chairman, Linda Cutler, Director, John McKie, Director and Peter Vichiara, Legal Counsel

4). Sustainable Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) "Green Revolution" episode on its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc .

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Kyle Manzanti, Vice-President of Business Development at AYRO, Inc. ( AYRO) ($AYRO), is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. AYRO designs and produces low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV). The Company is an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), creating vehicles with the lowest possible carbon footprints. The AYRO Vanish utility vehicle is a lightweight product for moving cargo and supplies on resorts, campuses, and other last-mile applications. Kyle tells viewers that Vanish is a high-quality, dependable LSEV with a maximum speed of 25 MPH. Currently the LSEV market is around $10B, with the expectation of $15B in the next four years. AYRO has positioned itself to grow its share of the LSEV marketplace as more industries seek electrification mobility solutions. AYRO expects to deliver its first batch of the Vanish model to a customer in August 2023. The Company continues to work on developing the AYRO People Mover and Golf Carts lines with an expectation of launching them in the future. The Company is opening a direct-to-consumer design center showroom in Sarasota, Florida, where customers can order vehicles. Anyone interested can pre-order a Vanish LSEV online at https://build.ayro.com/vanish-pre-order . AYRO continues to grow its LSEV vehicle lines as the world seeks more sustainable transportation options. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit AYRO, Inc . - https://www.ayro.com/. The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 486, July 8, 2023, 3:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 487, July 10, 10:30 PM PT.

David Luci, the President/CEO at Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. ( ACXP) ($ACXP), is at the Nasdaq Marketsite studio, talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company. Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David provides viewers an update on the Company's FDA Phase 2b trial on its Ibezapolstat drug for treating Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI) (C. diff) . Thirty-six patients are enrolled in the trial, and Management expects that patient enrollment will end in December 2023. The current FDA trial is one of three value propositions the Company pursues throughout the second half of 2023. With bi-partisan support, the US Congress looks to pass the PASTEUR Act of 2023 , designed to allow federal funds to flow to companies like Acurx developing a new class of antibiotic treatments for highly infectious diseases. The $370.5M congressional earmark will help create new antibiotics to save lives and reduce healthcare costs by approximately $2B over the next ten years. Medicaid, Medicare, and VA patients will receive these new antibiotics at no cost. Current treatments for Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI) (C. diff) and MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) have become resistant, no longer providing protective solutions to those infected. The US CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and WHO (World Health Organization) reported that a new class of antibiotics must combat diseases resistant to the old drugs currently in use. David gives a glimpse at the 5-year plan at the Company, with the expectation that its Ibezpolstat drug is generating millions of dollars for the treatment of C. diff. And the Company is looking to roll out a second pipeline novel drug for treating MRSA and the skin problems associated with those infected with MRSA. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 486, July 8, 2023, 3:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 487, July 10, 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with Dennis Nguyen, Founder, CEO, and Chairman, Linda Cutler, Director, John McKie, Director, and Peter Vichiara, Legal Counsel at Society Pass Incorporated. ( SOPA) ($SOPA) ("Society Pass"). After years of development, Society Pass, a leading Southeast Asia e-commerce and fintech Company, launched its SOPA Loyalty Program App during a Corporate event in Singapore. Investors, media, influencers, and others came to the launch event. John McKie, a Director, tells viewers that the app allows end-users to grow loyalty points across the Company's business verticals – retail goods, fintech, telecom, travel, food/beverage, and digital marketing. S.E Asia has a largely youthful demographic who understand and embrace technology, and the loyalty program fits this demographic's lifestyle. Competitor loyalty programs are specifically designed for one product or service, whereas SOPA is across numerous market segments and countries. Loyalty points can purchase goods and services at any of SOPA's other divisions -it's all about generating customer loyalty and revenues for merchants and ease of transaction for consumers. The app is available for iOS and Android downloads. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Society Pass Incorporated - https://thesocietypass.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 486, July 8, 2023, 3:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 487, July 10, 10:30 PM PT.

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) "Green Revolution" episode features its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. John Spencer, Founder, and Wayne Jones, Manager of Callahan Operations in Florida, talk SGTM's subsidiary. Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. was the first manufacturer to introduce colored mulch products. With various colored mulch now available in the market, John gives a history of how they discovered using iron oxide as an additive in the mulching process to produce the color. John and his son flew to China, met with Chinese iron oxide producers, and secured a constant source of the needed oxide pigments. The next problem to overcome was the ability to scale production. After several different ideas and trials, John and his team developed a 40-foot closed tumbler machine that sprays the mulch with a pre-determined pigment for color. John Spencer joined Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. in 1989, and he is fully engaged in the operational successes of the Company. John talks about the extraordinary leadership of Tony Raynor, Founder, President, and CEO at SGTM. Tony is motivational, giving John and other employees a larger sense of purpose in creating mulch and other lumber-based products. John feels truly blessed to be involved with such a fantastic organization. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has locations in Florida, Georgia, and Ohio, with natural and colored mulch products available at big box retailers and distributors. Viewers can learn more at The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and Mulch Manufacturing, Inc . - https://mulchmfg.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 486, July 8, 2023, 3:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 487, July 10, 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry talk about summertime travel - protections and dangers. Ana told viewers she booked a trip, and the provider wanted her passport information to secure the reservation. Alain recommends not sending your private information, like passport and drives license, over an open-source text messaging apps and email accounts. These platforms' data mine your information, and these platforms get hacked, and that information falls into unscrupulous hands. If you receive an email or text message from a travel-related service provider asking for information, and you are unsure, call them first to see if they sent that request for information. Hackers create false email and text accounts to steal your data. Send your information through the most secure method or become a Sekur.com subscriber. SekurMail , with SekurSend/SekurReply options, protects both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. Sekur, a closed-loop encrypted military platform, operates on its wholly owned servers in Switzerland and offers a security solution unavailable on those free, open-source Big Tech platforms. The SekurVPN is another layer of encryption that protects its subscribers' IP addresses and website traffic information. With Sekur's enhanced security features, end-users can greatly minimize a possible cyber breach. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, never sells data, never asks for a phone number, and never tracks web activities. All individual and business Sekur services help end-users with secure and private e-communication platforms. Alan and Ana, in forthcoming segments during these summer months, will provide more tips and safety ideas to help eliminate a potential hack during summer travel times. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived." The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 486, July 8, 2023, 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 487, July 10, 10:30 PM PT.

About AYRO, Inc. ( AYRO) ($AYRO):



AYRO, Inc. ( AYRO) ($AYRO) designs and produces zero-emission vehicles and systems that redefine sustainability. The Company aims to craft solutions that leave minimal impact on carbon emissions and the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, AYRO applies engineering and artistry to every element of its product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap - https://www.ayro.com/ .

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of Ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Society Pass Incorporated ( SOPA) ($SOPA):

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech, and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the Southeast Asia (SEA) population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated ( SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating six interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA. Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalized experience for customers in the purchase journey and transform the entire SEA retail value chain. SOPA operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in the Philippines; Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM). The Company started in 1985 and is a wholesale and retail mulch supplier that produces and sells high-quality, packaged mulch products. Its products include natural and color-enhanced mulch products made of hardwood, cypress, pine, cedar, and cypress. Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is also known for its SoftScape Mulch; a next-generation product - https://mulchmfg.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect Management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding agents that join Real.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Monica Brennan

[email protected]

1-917-330-2564

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60a7bdfd-0e9a-40b0-8498-b3378ce99458

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c36db579-e942-4f4b-a235-50bee69d50a2