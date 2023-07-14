Byline Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, July 27

32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Byline Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 28, 2023 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: 833-470-1428; passcode: 993003

Telephone Replay (available through August 11, 2023): 866-813-9403; passcode: 452045

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News and Events page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $8.7 billion in assets, based on information as of March 31, 2023 and operates more than 40 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230707092928r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707092928/en/

