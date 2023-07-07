CPKC to report second-quarter 2023 earnings results on July 27, 2023

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2023

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) will release its second-quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the market close on July 27, 2023.

CPKC will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on July 27, 2023.

Conference Call Access

Canada and U.S.: 800-225-9448
International: 203-518-9708
*Conference ID: CPQ223
Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Webcast

We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CPKC's website at investor.cpkcr.com

A replay of the second-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to Aug. 4, 2023, at 800-839-2434 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-7211 (International).

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

