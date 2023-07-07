New Partnership Adds Award-winning Clinical Research Leader, Dr. Donald Hurley, to Wake Research's National Network

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M3 Wake Research, a leading fully integrated network of clinical research sites and one of North America's largest providers of Phase I-IV clinical trials, is expanding operations into Charleston, SC with the opening of a clinical research practice. Operating as Charleston Clinical Trials, LLC, the new center is led by Donald Hurley, DO, and located at 2270 Ashley Crossing Drive in Charleston.

Dr. Hurley will serve as Principal Investigator. He brings more than 35 years of clinical experience to Charleston Clinical Trials, including 18 years in clinical research as a principal and sub-investigator in more than 40 therapeutic areas, with Medical Research South, LLC.

"I am excited to join the M3 Wake Research network and anticipate the continued growth of our Phase 2-4 trial base here in Charleston," said Dr. Hurley. "This is a diverse, active market in a growing area, and we look forward to providing access to more investigative therapies to the community here."

Dr. Hurley has practiced in South Carolina for most of his career after some stints working in Georgia, Virginia, and overseas deployments in the US Navy. He has obtained numerous professional awards including six years of recognition among "America's Top Family Doctors," between 2002-2021, two Navy Commendation Medals, two Navy Achievement medals, and a commendation letter for his work with the White House Medical Unit, among many other achievements throughout his career.

Dr. Hurley is supported by an experienced clinical research team including a Certified Clinical Research Coordinator who is managing the site operations of Charleston Clinical Trials.

The Charleston team will provide clinical research services in a variety of therapeutic areas including vaccines, gastroenterology, cardiovascular disease (hypertension, etc), diabetes, urology (UTIs, etc), and more.

For more information about conducting clinical trials in South Carolina, please contact: 843-994-6574

About M3 Inc.:

M3 Inc. operates in the US, Asia, and Europe with over 5.8 million physician members globally via its physician websites such as mdlinx.com, m3.com, research.m3.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan, S. Korea, and China. M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. In addition to clinical research, these services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, market research, job recruitment, and clinic appointment services. M3 has offices in Tokyo, Fort Washington, PA, Raleigh, NC, Oxford, London, Paris, Beijing, and Seoul.

About M3-Wake Research, Inc.:

M3-Wake Research is an organization of integrated investigational sites, committed to excellence, working closely with and meeting the needs of the biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. M3-Wake Research's 23 sites are fully equipped to meet the needs of sponsors and CROs in the conduct of Phase I-IV clinical trials in a large variety of indications.

M3-Wake Research is known for effectively combining strategic volunteer recruitment, rapid trial start-up and subject enrollment/retention with high quality clinical trial conduct, using standardized operating procedures and centralized marketing and advertising to ensure rapid subject enrollment. M3-Wake Research sites have conducted more than 9,100 research studies for hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors and CROs. Wake Research's mission is to bring novel medications, biologics, and devices through clinical research to as many people as possible while providing unparalleled service and exceptional value to clinical trial partners and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.wakeresearch.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/m3-wake-research-expands-into-charleston-sc-301871634.html

SOURCE M3 Wake Research