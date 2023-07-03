Dropbox Inc CFO Timothy Regan Sells 4308 Shares

On July 3, 2023, Timothy Regan, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Dropbox Inc (

DBX, Financial), sold 4308 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Dropbox Inc, with Regan himself having sold a total of 42116 shares over the past year.

Dropbox Inc is a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people work together, from the smallest business to the largest enterprise. With more than 500 million registered users across more than 180 countries, their mission is to unleash the world’s creative energy by designing a more enlightened way of working.

The sale by Regan is noteworthy, given the overall trend of insider transactions at Dropbox Inc. Over the past year, there have been 45 insider sells and no insider buys. This could potentially signal a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects among those with the most intimate knowledge of its operations.

1677316561842470912.png

However, it's important to consider the broader context. On the day of Regan's recent sale, Dropbox Inc shares were trading at $26.64, giving the company a market cap of $9.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 17.47, lower than both the industry median of 27.53 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that, despite the insider selling, the stock may still be undervalued.

1677316580427431936.png

This is further supported by the company's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. A price-to-GF-Value ratio below 1 suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued.

In conclusion, while the recent insider selling at Dropbox Inc, including the sale by CFO Timothy Regan, may raise some concerns, the company's valuation metrics suggest that the stock may still be a good value. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider their own risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

