PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. ( CAR) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2023 results after the market close on Monday, July 31st, 2023, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 1st, 2023, until 10:00 p.m. on August 15th at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13739954.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

