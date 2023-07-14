Adding to the wave of support for the Canadian news industry in the face of the unfair actions of dominant digital players, Postmedia has paused all direct company advertising on Meta platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

“Our government recently made important steps by passing the Online News Act,” said Andrew MacLeod, President and CEO, Postmedia. “There is no greater proof of the critical need for this law at this time than the actions taken upon its passing. We hope to work together to ensure that all parties can do what the Online News Act allows for, to bargain fairly, level the playing field and preserve journalism in Canada.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707150775/en/