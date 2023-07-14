Oral Health Care Companies Celebrate the 100th ADHA Conference by Highlighting New Data for the Treatment of Periodontal Disease

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) and its oral health care business, OraPharma, today announced its presence at the American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA®) Annual Conference held in Chicago, IL from July 7-9, 2023. ADHA is the largest and oldest organization representing the professional interests of more than 226,000 dental hygienists in the United States. OraPharma will join ADHA to celebrate 100 years of advancing the dental hygiene profession, oral health, and overall health by participating in the first-ever Research and Technology Pavilion, sponsored by Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) - one of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations. During the three-day conference, OraPharma will share new research that will shape dental hygiene practices for years to come.

Dr. Richard Nagelberg, DDS and Director of Medical Affairs at Bausch Health, will host two presentations to showcase the findings of a recent study conducted by the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and published in the Journal of Periodontology. This study represents an important path forward in helping to manage periodontal disease, while setting a foundation for further research in the area of periodontal disease progression and how it may relate to the oral-systemic connection.

"OraPharma is honored to partner with respected organizations such as PDS to continue educating and empowering our colleagues in the dental health profession to make a positive impact on public oral and overall health," said Dr. Nagelberg. "We look forward to joining the ADHA as it celebrates 100 years of driving excellence in dental hygiene at this year's conference and sharing the impactful results of this research, which will help shape dental health practices in the future."

Dr. Nagelberg will also be available at booth #723 to discuss key points of the study and the latest innovations in dental healthcare. To learn more, visit www.OraPharma.com.

About OraPharma

OraPharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to partnering with dental professionals to improve oral health. Founded more than 25 years ago, OraPharma includes a curated portfolio of treatments for periodontal disease, malocclusion and multiple regenerative solutions for oral surgery. More information can be found at https://www.orapharma.com/.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

