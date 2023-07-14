LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to unveil CyttaCARES (Crisis Alert and Response Emergency System), a cutting-edge Software as a Service (SAAS) solution designed to enhance safety and security in educational institutions, particularly during emergency situations. CyttaCARES offers a comprehensive system that includes real-time alerts, rapid two-way secure video communication, and efficient response coordination with live location tracking for emergency response teams.

CyttaCARES is a game-changing solution that addresses the critical need for improved safety measures in educational settings. By leveraging advanced technology, this revolutionary system enables schools and educational institutions to proactively respond to emergency situations, ensuring the safety of students, staff, and faculty.

Cytta Corp is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious Campus Safety Conference (CSC), held in Las Vegas on July 10-11. This industry-leading event brings together experts, professionals, and stakeholders from the education and safety sectors to discuss and showcase the latest advancements in campus security and emergency response. During the conference, Cytta Corp will showcase CyttaCARES, allowing attendees to experience firsthand the power and versatility of this innovative system.

In conjunction with the launch of CyttaCARES, Cytta Corp is delighted to announce the appointment of Natalia Sokolova, existing Chief Operation Officer as the President of the company. Natalia brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving growth and innovation within the technology industry. Her expertise and leadership will play a vital role in further strengthening Cytta Corp's position as a pioneer in providing cutting-edge solutions for safety and security.

"CyttaCARES is a significant step forward in enhancing safety and security in educational institutions and protecting lives of our children, teachers and staff," said Natalia Sokolova, President and COO of Cytta Corp. "We are excited to present this groundbreaking system at the Campus Safety Conference, where we can showcase how CyttaCARES revolutionizes emergency response and brings peace of mind to schools and their communities."

Tomorrow at 12pm EST/ 9am PST join live Cytta's CEO discussion on new developments.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b9smI6lqQ1Ow35CoICK53w

For more information, please visit cytta.com and the Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets. Their flagship product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in educational institutions and beyond. The Company's proprietary IGAN 2.0 AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Cytta's SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) codec delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, even in low bandwidth environments.

For more information, please visit Cytta Corp's website and the Cytta Corporate Video Channel on YouTube to view recent corporate discussions.

