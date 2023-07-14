SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Arvana Inc. (OTC PINK:AVNI) today announced that it has reached a mutual understanding with Luxcor Gold (Alberta) Limited Partnership (Luxcor), to terminate the previously announced letter of intent (LOI) to acquire certain registered mining claims, mining permits, infrastructure and equipment to process prospective gold ore in La Paz County, Arizona.

The LOI, signed on June 28, 2023, outlined the terms and conditions for the acquisition of the Luxcor gold property, including related assets. However, after additional consideration, in light of subsequent discussions between the parties involved, Arvana and Luxcor jointly agreed to terminate the LOI. Both parties concluded that terminating the LOI was in their respective best interests due to their mutual reassessment of financial considerations.

The mutual termination of the LOI does not impact Arvana's overall growth strategy or disrupt ongoing operations. Arvana's dedicated management team continues to focus on advancing the company's existing business, exploring new potential ventures, and delivering value to its stockholders.

Arvana will continue to provide updates on its activities, and share significant developments in its business with interested stakeholders.

