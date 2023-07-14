NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / KeyBank:

KeyBank will present three homeownership workshops in Rochester, NY. Leslie Curry, KeyBank Community Development Loan Officer (NMLS# 407614), will offer advice and details on products and assistance programs available to homebuyers.

The workshops will take place on Wednesday July 12th, Wednesday July 19th and Wednesday July 26th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the KeyBank Valley Branch located at 1475 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester.

Register here

Admission is free.

Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change. NMLS #399797.

