Independence and Empowerment With 'Just a Little Bit of Tech'

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Enbridge:

How does this Massachusetts organization help those with intellectual disabilities and autism achieve independence?

With "just a little bit of tech."

South Shore Supportive Services (SSSS), based in Weymouth, MA, provides resources for individuals and their families through respite and home care. Served by the Department of Developmental Services and by MA Health, the agencies work together to run several different supportive programs.

"From family to individual to employment service programs, we focus on individuals' achievements versus the barriers they face due to their disabilities," says Amy Pratt, Development and Special Projects Coordinator.

"There have been so many advances in recent years that the breadth of support available now is really amazing."

Just over a year ago, and in response to a shrinking pool of qualified applicants, SSSS embarked on a new direction focused on assistive technology and remote supports. The pilot project resulted in the establishment of a short-term respite apartment, intended to create an environment for independent living and offer families a break from their full-time care duties.

The apartment in Cohasset is equipped with a plethora of technology to help individuals-from automatic medication dispensers to door cameras to a smart 12-in-1 countertop oven.

Most innovative, however, is a remote platform installed into the room that offers a two-way communication device to reach an SSSS staff person if needed. Individuals can program the remote to provide any reminders they need to live independently, such as taking medication at set times and remembering to call mom.

"Ultimately, we want people to get used to trying these things on their own and getting help from staff remotely," says Pratt.

In 2022, Enbridge made a $20,000 Fueling Futures donation to South Shore Supportive Services as part of our commitment to building vibrant and sustainable communities. The grant follows a $50,000 donation in 2021, which saw Enbridge fund the first year's rent for the respite apartment during its pilot stage.

Pratt envisions the apartment project growing beyond the current model of offering two-night stays, although it does also serve a dual purpose as a training site during the week.

As demand grows annually for the support services, the payoff of seeing the impact that SSSS respite care has on families becomes even more meaningful.

"We recently set an individual up with remote support and his parents were able to go out for the first time in their lives," she says. "It's just so exciting."

92d7359a-389a-4e8d-9c83-5efc381ae6c1.jpg

Christopher, left, has been training on the assistive technology at South Shore Supportive Services' short-term respite apartment in Cohasset, MA.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Enbridge



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766179/Independence-and-Empowerment-With-Just-a-Little-Bit-of-Tech

img.ashx?id=766179
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.