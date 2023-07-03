Insider Sell: Chief Commercial Officer Jeffrey Ludwig Sells 12,103 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc

On July 3, 2023, Jeffrey Ludwig, the Chief Commercial Officer of Puma Biotechnology Inc (

PBYI, Financial), sold 12,103 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where Ludwig has sold a total of 18,671 shares and made no purchases.

Jeffrey Ludwig is a key figure in Puma Biotechnology Inc, serving as the Chief Commercial Officer. His role involves overseeing the commercial strategy and operations of the company, which is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma Biotechnology Inc is known for its dedication to advancing therapeutics that help patients suffering from various forms of cancer.

The insider transaction history for Puma Biotechnology Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be indicative of the insiders' perception of the company's future prospects.

1677346763419156480.png

On the day of Ludwig's recent sale, Puma Biotechnology Inc's shares were trading at $3.31 each, giving the company a market cap of $144.792 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.18, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 27.95 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GuruFocus Value of Puma Biotechnology Inc is $4.53, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73. This suggests that the stock could be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

1677346779193933824.png

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Jeffrey Ludwig, along with the trend of insider selling over the past year, could be a signal for investors to exercise caution when considering an investment in Puma Biotechnology Inc. Despite the stock's seemingly attractive price-to-GF-Value ratio, the higher than average price-earnings ratio and the lack of insider buying could suggest that the stock's future prospects may not be as promising as they appear.

