Warren Buffett's Recent Acquisition of Occidental Petroleum Corp Shares

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Introduction to the Stock Transaction

On June 28, 2023,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned market expert, executed a significant stock transaction. He added 2,138,250 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), increasing his total holdings to 224,129,192 shares. This trade, priced at $57.1 per share, had a 0.96% change and a 0.04% impact on his portfolio, positioning it at 3.93%.

Profile of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), often referred to as "The Oracle of Omaha," is a highly respected and successful investor. He studied under the legendary Benjamin Graham at Columbia University, who greatly influenced his investment strategies. Buffett is the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, which he transformed from a textile company into a major insurance conglomerate.

Buffett follows a value investing strategy, an adaptation of Benjamin Graham's approach. He seeks to acquire great companies trading at a discount to their intrinsic value and hold them for a long time. He invests only in businesses he understands and always insists on a margin of safety. As of the date of the transaction, Buffett managed an equity of $325.11 billion, spread across 48 stocks. His top holdings include Apple Inc, American Express Co, Bank of America Corp, Chevron Corp, and Coca-Cola Co.

Overview of Occidental Petroleum Corp

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. As of the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Its net production averaged 1,159 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, with a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

The company's market capitalization stands at $52.06 billion, with a stock price of $58.38. Despite being modestly overvalued according to the GF Value, the company's stock has shown a promising IPO percent of 913.54. However, the stock's YTD percent stands at -4.37.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

The performance of OXY's stock can be evaluated using various metrics. The stock's price-to-GF value is 1.13, indicating that it is slightly overvalued. The stock's GF score is 74, suggesting that it has a good outperformance potential. In terms of balance sheet, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum, the stock ranks 5, 7, 5, 3, and 7, respectively.

Examination of the Stock's Financial Health

The financial health of OXY's stock can be assessed using several indicators. The stock's F score is 8, and its Z score is 2.22. The cash to debt ratio is 0.06, and the interest coverage is 13.93. The stock's ROE and ROA are 34.34% and 13.28%, respectively. The gross margin growth is 3.70%.

Review of the Stock's Growth Over the Years

Over the past three years, OXY's stock has shown considerable growth. The revenue growth is 12.30%, and the EBITDA growth is 33.10%. However, the earning growth remains stagnant at 0.00%.

Discussion on Other Gurus' Investment in the Stock

Other investment gurus also hold OXY's stock. These include

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio), Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio). Berkshire Hathaway Inc, under the leadership of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), holds the most shares of the traded stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of OXY's shares is a significant move that reflects his investment philosophy. Despite the stock being modestly overvalued, its promising growth metrics and financial health make it a valuable addition to his portfolio. As always, Buffett's moves are closely watched by investors worldwide, and this transaction is no exception.

Also check out:
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.