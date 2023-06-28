Introduction to the Stock Transaction

On June 28, 2023, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned market expert, executed a significant stock transaction. He added 2,138,250 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), increasing his total holdings to 224,129,192 shares. This trade, priced at $57.1 per share, had a 0.96% change and a 0.04% impact on his portfolio, positioning it at 3.93%.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), often referred to as "The Oracle of Omaha," is a highly respected and successful investor. He studied under the legendary Benjamin Graham at Columbia University, who greatly influenced his investment strategies. Buffett is the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, which he transformed from a textile company into a major insurance conglomerate.

Buffett follows a value investing strategy, an adaptation of Benjamin Graham's approach. He seeks to acquire great companies trading at a discount to their intrinsic value and hold them for a long time. He invests only in businesses he understands and always insists on a margin of safety. As of the date of the transaction, Buffett managed an equity of $325.11 billion, spread across 48 stocks. His top holdings include Apple Inc, American Express Co, Bank of America Corp, Chevron Corp, and Coca-Cola Co.

Overview of Occidental Petroleum Corp

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. As of the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Its net production averaged 1,159 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, with a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

The company's market capitalization stands at $52.06 billion, with a stock price of $58.38. Despite being modestly overvalued according to the GF Value, the company's stock has shown a promising IPO percent of 913.54. However, the stock's YTD percent stands at -4.37.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

The performance of OXY's stock can be evaluated using various metrics. The stock's price-to-GF value is 1.13, indicating that it is slightly overvalued. The stock's GF score is 74, suggesting that it has a good outperformance potential. In terms of balance sheet, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum, the stock ranks 5, 7, 5, 3, and 7, respectively.

Examination of the Stock's Financial Health

The financial health of OXY's stock can be assessed using several indicators. The stock's F score is 8, and its Z score is 2.22. The cash to debt ratio is 0.06, and the interest coverage is 13.93. The stock's ROE and ROA are 34.34% and 13.28%, respectively. The gross margin growth is 3.70%.

Review of the Stock's Growth Over the Years

Over the past three years, OXY's stock has shown considerable growth. The revenue growth is 12.30%, and the EBITDA growth is 33.10%. However, the earning growth remains stagnant at 0.00%.

Discussion on Other Gurus' Investment in the Stock

Other investment gurus also hold OXY's stock. These include Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio), Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio). Berkshire Hathaway Inc, under the leadership of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), holds the most shares of the traded stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of OXY's shares is a significant move that reflects his investment philosophy. Despite the stock being modestly overvalued, its promising growth metrics and financial health make it a valuable addition to his portfolio. As always, Buffett's moves are closely watched by investors worldwide, and this transaction is no exception.