The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Nucor Corporation with respect to a data breach. On June 3, 2023, Nucor Corporation learned that unauthorized activity was reported on certain internal IT systems. On June 30, 2023, Nucor Corporation notified individuals that their personal information may have been accessed or acquired by an unknown unauthorized person. Based on their preliminary investigation, an unknown party accessed those systems between May 26, 2023 and June 1, 2023. According to Nucor Corporation, the impacted information varies by individual, and may have included: name; bank account number, routing number and amounts deposition into your account.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at [email protected] or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

