Warren Buffett Adds Occidental Petroleum Corp to His Portfolio

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), the legendary investor and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has recently made a significant addition to his portfolio. On June 28, 2023, Buffett acquired 224,129,192 shares in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), a leading independent exploration and production company. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of Buffett's investment philosophy, and analyze Occidental Petroleum Corp's performance.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio): The Oracle of Omaha

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), often referred to as "The Oracle of Omaha," is one of the most successful and respected investors in history. He studied under Benjamin Graham at Columbia University, who had a profound impact on his investment strategies. Buffett is the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, which he transformed from a textile company into a major insurance conglomerate. His investment philosophy is rooted in value investing, focusing on acquiring great companies trading at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for a long time. Buffett's portfolio currently consists of 48 stocks, with a total equity of $325.11 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corp: An Overview

Occidental Petroleum Corp is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. As of the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company's stock is currently priced at $58.76, with a market capitalization of $52.4 billion. Despite being modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's GF Valuation, the company has a GF Score of 74, indicating a likely average performance in the future.

1677362457707806720.png

Buffett's Investment in Occidental Petroleum Corp

Buffett's recent acquisition of Occidental Petroleum Corp shares aligns with his value investing strategy. The transaction, which took place on June 28, 2023, saw Buffett add 2,138,250 shares to his portfolio at a price of $57.1 per share. This trade had a 0.04% impact on his portfolio and increased his total holdings in the company to 224,129,192 shares. The reasons behind this investment could be attributed to the company's strong performance and its alignment with Buffett's investment criteria.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Buffett is not the only guru who holds Occidental Petroleum Corp in his portfolio. Other notable investors include

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio), Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio). It would be interesting to compare their holdings with Buffett's and identify any significant differences or similarities.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Occidental Petroleum Corp shares is a significant move that aligns with his value investing strategy. The company's strong performance and future prospects make it a valuable addition to his portfolio. This transaction could have potential implications for other value investors and the market at large.

1677362479438495744.png

Note: All data and rankings are accurate as of July 7, 2023, and are based on the provided relative data.

Also check out:
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.