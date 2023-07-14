Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), the legendary investor and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has recently made a significant addition to his portfolio. On June 28, 2023, Buffett acquired 224,129,192 shares in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), a leading independent exploration and production company. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of Buffett's investment philosophy, and analyze Occidental Petroleum Corp's performance.

Warren Buffett, often referred to as "The Oracle of Omaha," is one of the most successful and respected investors in history. He studied under Benjamin Graham at Columbia University, who had a profound impact on his investment strategies. Buffett is the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, which he transformed from a textile company into a major insurance conglomerate. His investment philosophy is rooted in value investing, focusing on acquiring great companies trading at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for a long time. Buffett's portfolio currently consists of 48 stocks, with a total equity of $325.11 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corp: An Overview

Occidental Petroleum Corp is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. As of the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company's stock is currently priced at $58.76, with a market capitalization of $52.4 billion. Despite being modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's GF Valuation, the company has a GF Score of 74, indicating a likely average performance in the future.

Buffett's Investment in Occidental Petroleum Corp

Buffett's recent acquisition of Occidental Petroleum Corp shares aligns with his value investing strategy. The transaction, which took place on June 28, 2023, saw Buffett add 2,138,250 shares to his portfolio at a price of $57.1 per share. This trade had a 0.04% impact on his portfolio and increased his total holdings in the company to 224,129,192 shares. The reasons behind this investment could be attributed to the company's strong performance and its alignment with Buffett's investment criteria.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Buffett is not the only guru who holds Occidental Petroleum Corp in his portfolio. Other notable investors include Dodge & Cox, Smead Value Fund, and Prem Watsa. It would be interesting to compare their holdings with Buffett's and identify any significant differences or similarities.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warren Buffett's recent acquisition of Occidental Petroleum Corp shares is a significant move that aligns with his value investing strategy. The company's strong performance and future prospects make it a valuable addition to his portfolio. This transaction could have potential implications for other value investors and the market at large.

Note: All data and rankings are accurate as of July 7, 2023, and are based on the provided relative data.