ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2023

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 2 to discuss our fiscal 2023 third quarter results. We will issue our earnings news release before the market opens that day, and it will be available on our website at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the News tab.

To access the call, please dial the applicable phone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date and Time:

Wednesday, August 2

8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET)

Phone Numbers:

U.S. and Canada: 844-824-3832

International: 412-317-5142

The call will be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed
at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the Events & presentations tab.

A replay of the call will be available from 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on August 2 until Sept. 1, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay access code is 4585691. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the Events & presentations tab.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related business segments include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

