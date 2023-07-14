NEW YORK, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Baxter International Inc. ("Baxter" or “the Company”) (: BAX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



Baxter is a multi-national healthcare company, primarily focusing on products designed to treat kidney disease and other chronic and acute medical conditions. Recent announcements suggest that Baxter materially misrepresented and/or concealed the true nature and severity of supply chain problems it was encountering and the impact they were having on the Company’s current and expected earnings. Baxter’s failure to disclose the Company’s true problems relating to its supply chain deceived investors about Baxter’s true financial health and earnings. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/baxter-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

