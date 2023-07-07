SAN ANTONIO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A modern U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage complex is coming to 9451 Interstate 10. U-Haul bought the property in 2022.

There is a temporary showroom already open and offering truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, U-Box portable storage containers, towing equipment and much more.

U-Haul Storage of Wurzbach will soon offer 1,000-plus indoor ADA-accessible storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. There will also be a spacious retail showroom, and services like propane and professional hitch installation.

The Company is constructing a multi-story building that will include a U-Box warehouse, drive-up storage units, and parking spaces for RV, boat and vehicle storage.

"This new store speaks to our commitment to serve a growing San Antonio community," said John Martinez, U-Haul Company of San Antonio West president. "We've been helping our neighbors gain access to residential mobility and store their valuable belongings for decades. This will be a facility the city can be proud of, and we'll be able to assist more customers here."

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Martinez intends to hire at least 15 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the San Antonio community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in and around San Antonio continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

