NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Businesses can play an important role in positively impacting communities inside and outside their own fencelines. Stakeholders like consumers, investors and employees increasingly expect companies to have a defined purpose. Purpose-driven businesses can derive many benefits from having a clearly articulated vision, from tapping new income streams, to enhancing operational efficiency and attracting and retaining outstanding talent. According to a recent study, purpose-driven companies also achieve higher gains in market share and grow three times faster than their competitors on average.1 A recent World Economic Forum report also found that businesses with a clear purpose did better at protecting people and the planet and were more likely to inspire trust.2

At LyondellBasell, we are creating solutions for everyday sustainable living, working to ensure the safety and well-being of our colleagues by holding ourselves to the highest standards, embracing different backgrounds and perspectives, promoting equity and respect among our global colleagues and in our communities and aligning our suppliers' values with our own.

OUR GOALS

OUR APPROACH

OUR GOAL: OPERATE SAFELY EVERY DAY AND WITH ZERO INCIDENTS, ZERO INJURIES AND ZERO ACCIDENTS

The health and safety of our people and the communities where we operate are our top priorities. Our safety standards apply to everyone involved in our business, including employees, contractors and suppliers performing work at our sites. LyondellBasell facilities are among the safest in our industry, with consistent top decile safety performance compared with other large and medium-sized companies belonging to the American Chemistry Council.

We closely monitor safety risks, thoroughly investigate incidents and near misses and take corrective action to prevent reoccurrence. We prioritize recognizing and mitigating potential hazards in the workplace to stop incidents and injuries before they happen. We conduct risk assessments for potentially hazardous work. These assessments range from safety checklists to formal job hazard analyses, as appropriate.

GoalZERO

A key tenant of our culture is what we call GoalZERO. GoalZERO is our commitment to operating safely with zero injuries and zero process safety, product safety and environmental incidents. We cultivate a GoalZERO mindset with clear standards, regular communication, training, targeted campaigns and events, including our annual Global Safety Day where all employees devote one day to enhance their learning about safety at work and at home.

Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) indicators are monitored continuously using a performance dashboard. Every manufacturing site sets goals to improve process safety and occupational safety and reduce environmental incidents.

Our commitment to GoalZERO is championed at every level of the company and is overseen by the Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Committee of our Board. Excellent safety culture starts at the top with senior leaders, including the CEO. Managers at each manufacturing site meet regularly to review safety performance and discuss issues relevant to their plant. HSE awareness teams evaluate incidents and find ways to prevent them in the future. Group meetings at offices and sites typically start with a safety message.

We are extremely proud of our safety performance in 2022. Our Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) was 0.12, a record low performance and top decile for our industry. A total of 21 manufacturing sites achieved more than 1 million safe work hours. A total of 97 locations reached at least one year without a recordable injury. Noteworthy examples in the U.S. include our Texas sites in Bayport (6 million hours) and La Porte (5 million hours), along with our Houston Refinery (4 million hours). In the Netherlands, the Botlek and Maasvlakte site reached 4 million hours without an incident. Our Lake Charles, Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene Joint Venture has gone 5 million hours without a recordable injury, and our Global Projects team which develops and executes major capital projects at our manufacturing sites achieved 6 million safe work hours.

FOUNDATION OF GOALZERO

EXCELLENCE

OWNERSHIP

TEAMWORK

