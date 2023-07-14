First BanCorp to Announce 2Q 2023 Results on July 27, 2023

First BanCorp (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on July 27, 2023.

First BanCorp will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The call and webcast will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Corporation’s investor relations website: fbpinvestor.com.

Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 833-470-1428 or 404-975-4839. The participant access code is 640793. Following the webcast presentation, a question-and-answer session will be made available to research analysts and institutional investors.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on First BanCorp’s website until July 27, 2024. A telephone replay will be available until August 26, 2023, at 866-813-9403, with access code 486480.

About First BanCorp

First BanCorp is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency, LLC.

First BanCorp’s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FBP.”

