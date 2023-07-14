BROOKFIELD, News, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable”) will hold its Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.
Results will be released on Friday, August 4, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com/ under “Press Releases”.
Participants can join by conference call or webcast:
Conference Call
- Please pre-register for conference call by clicking here
- Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.
Webcast
- Please join and register by webcast clicking here
Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 31,600 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline including approximately 131,900 megawatts of renewable power assets, 12 million metric tonnes per annum (“MMTPA”) of carbon capture and storage, 2 million tons of recycled material, 4 million metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas production annually. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation.
Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $825 billion of assets under management.
