Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that it expects to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and will hold its quarterly results conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com or by dialing 1.888.440.3307, access code 1963990. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly following the live call on the investor relations section of IRT’s website and telephonically until Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing 1.800.770.2030, access code 1963990.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.

