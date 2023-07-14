Energy Transfer Schedule K-3s Now Available

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced that its 2022 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.energytransfer.com in the investor relations section of the website.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

Energy Transfer Common Unitholders

To receive an electronic copy of your 2022 Schedule K-3 via email, Energy Transfer unitholders owning Energy Transfer Common Units in 2022 may also call Tax Package Support toll free at 800-617-7736. Tax Package Support is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Central Time.

Energy Transfer Preferred Unitholders

To receive an electronic copy of your 2022 Schedule K-3 via email, Energy Transfer unitholders owning Energy Transfer Preferred Units (ET Series A through H) in 2022 may also call Tax Package Support toll free at 833-608-3511. Tax Package Support is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Central Time.

For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with approximately 120,000 miles of pipeline and associated energy infrastructure. Energy Transfer’s strategic network spans 41 states with assets in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and approximately 34% of the outstanding common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and approximately 47% of the outstanding common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

