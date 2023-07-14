Vislink Technologies, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Mt. Olive, NJ, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) ( VISL) announced today that on July 5, 2023, Steven Teese was granted a time-based and performance-based award of 25,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) of the Company outside of the Company’s existing equity compensation plans, in connection with Mr. Teese’s employment by the Company as its Vice President of Sales, Americas. These RSUs were granted as an inducement grant material to Mr. Teese becoming an employee of Vislink in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

50% of the inducement RSUs are time-based and will vest in equal annual installments on each anniversary of the grant date over a period of three years. The balance of the inducement RSUs are performance-based. The performance-based RSUs will vest in equal tranches of 4,166 shares upon the Company’s attainment of specified revenue targets on or before December 31, 2026, subject in each case to Mr. Teese’s continued employment by the Company on the applicable vesting date. Upon vesting, the RSUs shall be settled in shares of the Company’s common stock.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high-quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience in the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

