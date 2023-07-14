Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (: STEL) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results. The call will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on July 28, 2023, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.stellarbancorpinc.com, under Press Releases.

Conference Call and Live Webcast

Participants may register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2481d74e1f5a4577b2eff534eef7c8b7to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact [email protected]. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.stellarbancorpinc.com/news-and-events/webcast-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.stellarbancorpinc.com.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company’s principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

