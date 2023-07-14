Bank of Hawai'i Corporation Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Board Declares Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock

Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) will release second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, July 24, 2023 before the market opens and hold its quarterly conference call at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawai‘i Time) on the same day.

The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast link is https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa86de171556d47818c0a5a7106c5f8bd.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawai‘i Time on Monday, July 24, 2023. The replay will be accessible via the same link. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol “BOH.PRA.” The dividend will be payable on August 1, 2023 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on July 17, 2023.

Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawai‘i and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai‘i was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation, see the Company’s web site, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

