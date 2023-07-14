Rogers Sugar announces the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

MONTRÉAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. It highlights the Corporation’s sustainability efforts in such areas as energy use, employee health and safety and Board renewal and diversity. It also addresses several important topics including packaging and raw material sourcing.

The ESG report can be found on the Rogers Sugar website at www.lanticrogers.com.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.
Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants for maple syrup in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products are supplied under retail private label brands in over fifty countries and are sold under various brand names.

