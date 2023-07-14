PacWest Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (the “Company” or “PacWest”) will report its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2023 after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via Form 8-K and issue a press release via newswire, which will also be posted on the SEC Filings section of its website at http://www.pacwestbancorp.com. Management will host a conference call at 8:00 AM PT/ 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 to discuss the Company’s performance.

Participants may access the conference call/webcast at:
Participant Dial-in: (866) 575-6539
Participant Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1622826&tp_key=30f3d2eb22
Confirmation Code: 3118261

Please visit the site approximately 15 minutes before the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Audio will stream through your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. The call will be recorded and made available for replay on July 26, 2023, after 12:00 PM PT. You may access the recording through the link above or at https://www.pacwestbancorp.com/news-market-data/presentations/default.aspx.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). Pacific Western Bank is a relationship-based community bank focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through full-service branches throughout California and in Durham, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado, and loan production offices around the country. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

CONTACTS

Kevin L. Thompson
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer
303.802.8934		William J. Black
Executive Vice President,
Strategy and Corporate Development
919.597.7466

PacWest-Bancorp.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.