Farmers Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE) announced today that Cindy Yuan, Chief Financial Officer, has left the Company as of July 7, 2023. Jay Jung, VP, Finance, will assume all responsibilities in leading the Finance team and function. Mr. Jung was hired in early 2023 and has a strong background in accounting, management and organizational transformation. Vibhore Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Farmers Edge, noted that “Jay is excited about this opportunity and has quickly developed strong executive relationships and a good understanding of the business to support its continued transformation. We also want to thank Cindy for her efforts over the past 18 months and wish her success in her future endeavours.”

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture revolutionizing the industry with a broad portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company’s digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital adoption on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information on Farmers Edge, please visit www.farmersedge.ca. Additional information relating to the company, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

