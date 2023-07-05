Insider Sell: Workday Inc's Chief Legal Officer & Secty Richard Sauer Sells 4223 Shares

On July 5, 2023, Richard Sauer, Chief Legal Officer & Secty of Workday Inc (

WDAY, Financial), sold 4223 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where Sauer has sold a total of 20501 shares and made no purchases.

Richard Sauer is a key figure in Workday Inc, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The company delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies.

The sale of shares by insiders, particularly those in high-ranking positions like Sauer, can sometimes be an indicator of the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily imply a negative outlook. Executives sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning and portfolio diversification.

Over the past year, there have been 50 insider sells and no insider buys at Workday Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1677497799962263552.png

On the day of Sauer's recent sale, Workday Inc's shares were trading at $221.43, giving the company a market cap of $57.088 billion. Despite the insider selling activity, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $304.17, as shown in the GF Value image below:

1677497815061757952.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, Workday Inc's stock is considered modestly undervalued.

In conclusion, while the recent insider selling activity at Workday Inc, particularly by Richard Sauer, is noteworthy, it does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. The stock's current valuation suggests it may still offer potential for investors.

