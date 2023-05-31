HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages DZS Inc. (DZSI) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Pending

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges DZS Inc. ( DZSI) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Mar. 10, 2023 - May 31, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 14, 2023
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/DZSI
Contact An Attorney Now:
[email protected]
844-916-0895

DZS Inc. ( DZSI) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on the propriety of DZS’s accounting and the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting.

More specifically, on May 8, 2023, DZS announced its financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2023 that included Q1 2023 revenue of $91 million, an 18% increase year-over-year and within the guidance range of $90 - $100 million.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made material misstatements and failed to disclose that: (1) DZS’s financial statements for its quarter ended March 31, 2023 contained material errors; (2) as a result, the company would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023; and (3) the company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting.

Investors learned the truth on June 1, 2023, when DZS announced that it would restate its financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company admitted that it improperly recognized approximately $15 million of revenue during the quarter. The company further revealed that “[t]he restatement relates to the timing of revenue recognition with respect to two customer projects” and “’[t]he most significant of the two revenue restatements is with a long-standing, highly valued customer.’” The improperly recognized revenue equates to an approximate 19% overstatement during Q1 2023, without which DZS would have fallen well short of the guidance range.

In addition, DZS withdrew its Q2 2023 guidance issued on May 8, 2023.

This news drove the price of DZS shares crashing lower on June 1, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving DZS intentionally cooked its books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in DZS and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding DZS should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


ti?nf=ODg3MTA1NiM1NjgyNzc3IzIwMTg1MzI=
Hagens-Berman-Sobol-Shapiro-LL.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.