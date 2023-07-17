NEC demonstrates advantages of distributed-MIMO in ultra-high-density user environments

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
NEC.240.jpg


TOKYO, July 10, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has conducted verification tests to evaluate the performance of massive-MIMO (mMIMO)(1) utilizing the 28GHz band. During these tests, NEC verified mMIMO's ability to reliably provide large-capacity transmission in environments with extremely high user densities of 4 to 8 users per square meter, such as stadiums and crowded urban areas. Moreover, the tests demonstrated that distributed-MIMO configurations(2) can maintain better data transmission than conventional collocated-MIMO configurations(3).

NEC1001-01.jpg


mMIMO mobile access base stations enable multiple simultaneous user connections and achieve higher cell capacity with a combination of spatial, time division and frequency division multiplexing. Using a 28GHz-band prototype device(4), NEC quantitatively compared users' signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) in both distributed-MIMO and collocated-MIMO using a newly developed index for this demonstration.

The SNR of spatial multiplexing in mMIMO is influenced by the amount of leaked power from beams to other users in the same cell. However, in comparison to collocated-MIMO configurations, NEC confirmed that distributed-MIMO could maintain SNR independent of user density depending on the sharpness and level of orthogonality of the beams.

Details on this research have been published and presented at the International Microwave Symposium 2023 in San Diego, CA, USA.

Going forward, in line with the advancement of 5G and the development of 6G, NEC will continue to develop technologies aimed at even higher speeds, larger capacities, and greater cost efficiency.

(1) Massive-MIMO
A Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technique that enables simultaneous multiple radio communication connections using a massive number of transceivers.
(2) Distributed-MIMO
An approach of Massive-MIMO where a large number of antennas are distributed rather than being placed in a single array.
(3) Collocated-MIMO
A conventional approach of Massive-MIMO where the antenna element and transceivers are arrenged in a location with usually half wavelength intervals.
(4) NEC develops millimeter-wave distributed antenna radio unit improving the channel quality for indoor 5G applications. www.nec.com/en/press/202001/global_20200124_01.html

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

Source: NEC Corporation

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.