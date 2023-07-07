Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG, Financial)(LSE:IHG, Financial)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)
The Company announces that on 07 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|07 July 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|178,243
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 52.0600
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 52.6800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 52.4521
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 169,351,276 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4126F_1-2023-7-7.pdf
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 178,243 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 07 July 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
93,282
50,333
23,736
10,892
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 52.6800
£ 52.6600
£ 52.6600
£ 52.6600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 52.0800
£ 52.0600
£ 52.0800
£ 52.1200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 52.4811
£ 52.3765
£ 52.4846
£ 52.4826
