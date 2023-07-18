B3 and Nasdaq Announce Partnership to Develop New Clearing Platform

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

Development of a new system for the Brazilian stock exchange is to take place in phases and is part of B3's strategy to provide the market with continuous technological innovation

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B3 and Nasdaq ( NDAQ) have announced a partnership to develop a new clearing platform for the Brazilian stock exchange, responsible for the clearing, settlement, and management of counterparty risk associated with financial market transactions.

The agreement is another step in B3's long-term strategic vision of working with global partners to bring the best technologies available to the Brazilian market. It will support the ongoing evolution of its platform to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding market, which demands a continuous focus on innovation.

The multi-year work schedule between B3 and Nasdaq will see close collaboration between engineering teams, drawing on Nasdaq’s expertise providing real-time clearing solutions to over 20 central counterparty clearing houses (“CCPs”) worldwide. The Brazilian stock exchange, in turn, will share its unique experience of operating demanding, high-volume markets, and offering a broad portfolio of financial products, to drive incremental improvements in Nasdaq's clearing platform.

According to Mario Palhares, Chief Operating Officer – Electronic Trading and CCP at B3, the partnership with Nasdaq is an important move in the evolution of B3’s clearinghouse: “We are working diligently to ensure that our clients have access to the best solutions available in the market, always aiming at improving our services, increasing capacity and availability, and offering better time to market,” explains Palhares.

Rodrigo Nardoni, Chief Technology Officer at B3, points out that the upgrade of the B3 platform will be carried out in phases, gradually and without impacting the market. “Through a phased migration process, B3 will gradually transform its clearinghouse solution onto a new platform, reinforcing our strategic commitment to technological innovation and capturing direct benefits for our clients,” states Rodrigo.

Nasdaq’s Executive Vice President and Head of Marketplace Technology Roland Chai says that unprecedented volumes, major disruptive events and new asset classes have placed a significant challenge on market infrastructure operators globally, emphasizing the need to enhance technology infrastructure.

“Incorporating Nasdaq’s clearing technology has the power to bring substantial benefits to B3 and support the rapid growth of the Brazilian market. We also welcome the opportunity to enhance our own post trade products and solutions by collaborating with innovative market infrastructure groups like B3," says Chai.

Nasdaq's real-time clearing solutions provide CCPs with high-velocity clearing, settlement and risk management capabilities for safe, efficient and reliable operations. It offers robust, modular clearing platforms that manage a wide range of asset classes.

About B3

B3 S.A. (B3SA3) is one of the main financial market infrastructure companies in the world and one of the largest in terms of market capitalization among global leaders in the exchange industry.

B3 connects, develops and enables the financial and capital market and, together with customers and society, boosts Brazil's growth.

It trades in stock exchange and OTC environments, and offers products and services to the financing chain.

Headquartered in São Paulo and with offices in London, Chicago, Singapore and Shanghai, B3 performs important functions in the market by promoting best practices in corporate governance, risk management and sustainability.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media contacts

B3, Brazilian Stock Exchange

[email protected]

Nasdaq

Andrew Hughes
+44 (0)7443 100896
[email protected]

-NDAQG-

ti?nf=ODg3MTEyMCM1NjgzMDAwIzIwMTE0Nzg=
Nasdaq-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.