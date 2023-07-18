FOND DU LAC, WIsc., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (: BC), has announced that it has begun serial production of its new 20e and 35e Avator electric propulsions systems, with release for sale planned for later in 2023. Mercury launched its first electric propulsion product, the award-winning Avator 7.5e, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January and recently began shipments to dealers worldwide. Mercury has committed to the introduction of five Avator products in 2023.

“We are thrilled to take the next step in our electrification journey as we continue to deliver on our commitment to being the industry leader in both internal combustion products and electric propulsion,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “Consumer feedback from the Avator 7.5e has been very positive and we are confident the same will be true for the 20e and 35e once they enter the marketplace.”

Mercury will formally launch its Avator 20e and 35e electric outboards later this summer.

