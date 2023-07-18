Mercury Avator™ 20e and 35e Electric Outboards Begin Production

FOND DU LAC, WIsc., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (: BC), has announced that it has begun serial production of its new 20e and 35e Avator electric propulsions systems, with release for sale planned for later in 2023. Mercury launched its first electric propulsion product, the award-winning Avator 7.5e, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January and recently began shipments to dealers worldwide. Mercury has committed to the introduction of five Avator products in 2023.

“We are thrilled to take the next step in our electrification journey as we continue to deliver on our commitment to being the industry leader in both internal combustion products and electric propulsion,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “Consumer feedback from the Avator 7.5e has been very positive and we are confident the same will be true for the 20e and 35e once they enter the marketplace.”

Mercury will formally launch its Avator 20e and 35e electric outboards later this summer.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at www.MercuryMarine.com.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation (: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond.  Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit Brunswick.com.

Lee
Gordon —
Vice President – Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs
M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003
