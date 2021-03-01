NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Viatris Inc. ("Viatris") (NASDAQ: VTRS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Viatris, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/viatris-inc-class-action-submission-form-2?prid=41836&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Viatris includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: i) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (ii) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (iii) despite being on the Company's only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (iv) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted throughout the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; and (v) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022.

DEADLINE: July 14, 2023

Aggrieved Viatris investors only have until July 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

