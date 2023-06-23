NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea Fusion") (NASDAQ: BMEA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Biomea Fusion and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On June 23, 2023, Biomea Fusion presented data for its Type 2 diabetes drug candidate BMF-219 at a meeting of the American Diabetes Association. In response to the presentation, market analysts downgraded Biomea Fusion and its stock price fell $6.25 per share, from $30.67 per share on June 23, 2023 to close at $24.42 per share on June 26, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Biomea Fusion, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/biomea-fusion-class-action-submission-form?prid=41861&wire=4

