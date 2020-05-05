NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ("Charles River") (NYSE: CRL) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Charles River, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/charles-river-class-action-submission-form?prid=41841&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Charles River includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 18, 2023

Aggrieved Charles River investors only have until July 18, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-charles-river-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-18-2023-301872200.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong