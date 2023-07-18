Dr. Jim Birchenough Joins Barclays as Co-Head of Global Biopharma Investment Banking

Barclays today announced the appointment of Jim Birchenough, MD, as Chairman of Global Healthcare Investment Banking and Co-Head of Global Biopharma Investment Banking, based in San Francisco.

Dr. Birchenough has over 35 years of life science experience across biopharmaceutical bench research, clinical medicine practice, biotech equity research, and biopharma investment banking. He joins Barclays from Wells Fargo, most recently leading their Biopharma Investment Banking franchise. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years as a leading biotech equity research analyst at Wells Fargo, BMO Capital Markets, Barclays and Lehman Brothers, covering both smaller, development-stage biotech and larger, global biopharma companies.

Birchenough will partner with Alexis de Rosnay, who is taking on an expanded role as Co-Head of Global Biopharma Investment Banking, in addition to his existing responsibilities as Chairman of Global Healthcare Investment Banking. Since joining Barclays a year ago, de Rosnay has significantly expanded Barclays’ life sciences franchise and is successfully leading efforts around a broad range of critical client relationships.

“The wealth of experience and extensive client relationships that Jim and Alexis possess, coupled with their strong track records of growing businesses, will be of huge value as we continue to further expand our coverage footprint in the healthcare sector, in particular with biotech and pharma clients,” said Rick Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare and Real Estate Investment Banking.

About Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses. It provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.cib.barclays.

