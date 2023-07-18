ROLLE, Switzerland, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. ( GTX), a differentiated technology leader for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Thursday, July 27, 2023 before the open of market trading.



Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (US) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 1236546.

The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting material, please visit the investor relations section of the Garrett Motion website at http://investors.garrettmotion.com/ . A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) using the access code 3311357. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.

