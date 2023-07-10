MADISON, Wis., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the company plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on August 1, 2023. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress.

Second quarter 2023 webcast & conference call details

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 5 p.m. ET Webcast: The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com Telephone: Domestic callers, dial 888-330-2384

International callers, dial +1 240-789-2701

Access code for both domestic and international callers: 4437608

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 800-770-2030 domestically or +1 647-362-9199 internationally. The access code for the replay of the call is 4437608. The webcast, conference call, and replay are open to all interested parties.

