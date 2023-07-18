SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / (OTC MARKETS) - A1 Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "AWON") would like to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire the assets and accounts of NYSW Beverage Brands ("NYSW").

NYSW is a full scale, water bottling concern located in Halcott, New York. The NYSW operation not only includes full scale, automated water bottling lines, but has access to unlimited natural spring water under the Vly Mountain located in the Catskills of Upper New York. NYSW operates two current brands: New York Spring Water and Aqua 84 Minerals. The Company plans on retaining the current President of NYSW, Jordan Zakka, for an extended period of time after the official closing in order to ensure a smooth transition of operations and guarantee that their current customers continue to receive their orders in a timely manner. The current NYSW web site is at www.NewYorkSpringWater.com.

To provide a back history on the business development of NYSW, New York Spring Water started with one of the simplest business concepts imaginable: bottling pure spring water from the Catskills and shipping it to areas that need it. Of course, the implementation of any business is never that simple. Richard Zakka, a New York City real estate developer and weekend Catskills resident, had a dream to develop a water-bottling company in the Town of Halcott, using a spring under Vly Mountain that generates billions of gallons of pure Catskills water every year. While obtaining the lease for the spring and land for a processing facility that was necessary to power his business enterprise, Zakka also invented his own twist on the bottled-water market with VBlast, a patented bottled water system that releases flavors, vitamins, and minerals into the water when the consumer twists the cap open. This design ensures that the flavor and vitamins are fresh when the consumer drinks it, giving the fledging company a leg up in a crowded marketplace. In addition to VBlast, New York Spring Water sells a regular bottled-water line without the twist cap; Aqua 84, a line infused with 84 vitamins and minerals from the Himalayas, and VBee, a children's-oriented brand.

CEO, Lloyd Preston Jr. said "The acquisition of NYSW set forth in the Letter of Intent has been in negotiations for several months now and has been finally consummated. It is the first of a couple business opportunities we plan on closing over the next 6 to 12 months as we attempt to make a splash in the bottled water market in various regions of the United States. This plan of action started with the purchase of the assets of Oxigen Water a couple months ago which included a large amount of completed inventory and specialty automated water bottle production equipment. As this business plan develops, we will make the appropriate announcements to the public which will contain updates on which regions we plan on developing and the footprint we will operate in those same said regions." We plan to grow through acquisitions or build out our own operating bottling lines where are Board of Directors feel will bring in the most return on investment over the long term. It is going to be a very exciting 2023 and 2024 and this plan to enter the water bottle production industry in a large manner."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

A1 Group, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "AWON" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). The Company has acquired assets to become a producer of oxygen-enhanced water products intended to help improve one's health, wellness, and lifestyle. The company's products will be produced were produced using a proprietary O4 molecule that is BPA-free and contained higher oxygen content than regular water and is packed with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, enabling consumers to increase stamina, improve focus and promote faster recovery. Additionally, the Company plans on becoming a regional co-packer of water products for large clients.

