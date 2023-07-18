THE COLONY, Texas, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced it has appointed Perry W. Moss as Senior Vice President of Sales. Moss brings 30 years of experience in sales and operations leadership and is well regarded as a thought leader in the waste and environmental services industry. At Quest, Moss will be responsible for driving and maximizing revenue growth and overseeing sales strategies.



Most recently, Moss was Co-Founder and Chief Advisor to Rubicon Technologies, Inc (: RBT). As Rubicon’s first president, he oversaw end-to-end commercial activities, successfully leading teams in achieving double-digit, year-over-year growth through new logo and geographic expansion strategies. Prior to Rubicon, Moss spent more than six years at Oakleaf Holdings leading up to its acquisition by Waste Management, Inc. At Oakleaf, he contributed to major account wins that helped to more than double the revenue base during his tenure. Prior to Oakleaf, Moss was director of business development and played a key role in the successful growth and development of Smurfit-Stone’s Waste Reduction Services business unit, helping large businesses find value for recyclable materials.

“I am thrilled to welcome Perry to the Quest team. He is an industry leader, known for his dealmaking capabilities. Throughout his career, he has excelled at establishing relationships with large national companies and developing cost effective solutions for managing complex waste streams. He also has a proven track record of developing high-performance sales organizations that deliver significant and consistent growth,” said S. Ray Hatch, Quest’s CEO. “Importantly, Perry’s lifelong interest in protecting the environment and promoting sustainability is in strong alignment with Quest’s commitment to helping clients achieve sustainability goals.”

“After meeting with the team and learning more about Quest’s capabilities, it reinforced my understanding of the company’s well-deserved reputation for developing innovative, valuable, and cost-effective sustainability solutions. Quest also has a strong, passionate culture with a team of talented professionals focused on delivering exceptional customer value,” said Perry W. Moss. “Because Quest’s business model is not tied to specific disposal assets, Quest is closely aligned with customer goals to find the best way to sustainably manage waste streams. Combined with a broad scope of services, national footprint, data analytics/reporting capabilities, and back office built on a single, scalable technology platform, Quest offers a very compelling value proposition for national customers looking to divert waste from landfills and improve sustainability. I’m eager to start putting my experience to use, driving new customer acquisition, and connecting Quest’s differentiated solutions with a growing market of eco-conscious corporations.”

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enables larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities.

