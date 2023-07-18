Syneos Health Appoints Hillary Bochniak as Chief Human Resources Officer

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

Human Resources Leader with Nearly 30 Years of Experience and Commitment to Professional Services Environment

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (

SYNH, Financial), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the appointment of Hillary Bochniak as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 10, 2023.

Ms. Bochniak joins Syneos Health from Accenture where she spent nearly 30 years in human resources (HR) roles of increasing scope and responsibility. Most recently, she served as the Managing Director, Global HR Lead for Strategic Accounts and Sales, where she was a driving force behind Accenture’s sales transformation. In this role, she collaborated closely with business leadership to reimagine a best-in-class sales professional experience to create customer value at scale.

“Our people are the foundation to being the solutions partner of choice to the biopharmaceutical industry,” said Michelle Keefe, CEO, Syneos Health. “Hillary is a proven leader who brings a forward-thinking approach to talent development. She’ll play an instrumental role in transformation, executing our people strategy and building an inclusive culture.”

“I was immediately drawn to Syneos Health’s lab to life vision and was impressed by Michelle’s ambition and authenticity in the way she puts talent on par with other strategic initiatives,” said Ms. Bochniak. “I am thrilled to join the Company during this exciting time in its growth story and look forward to collaborating alongside each and every employee – with purpose.”

Ms. Bochniak held various HR roles at Accenture that focused on strategic talent planning and management, resource planning, HR operations, change management and implementation of enterprise-wide technology solutions. She holds an MBA from the College of William and Mary and a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (

SYNH, Financial) is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.  

We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. 
Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. 

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.  

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact:Press/Media Contact:
Ronnie SpeightGary Gatyas
Senior Vice President, Investor RelationsExecutive Director, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745+1 908 763 3428
[email protected][email protected]
ti?nf=ODg3MDk3NSM1NjgyNDYzIzIwMDQyNDk=
Syneos-Health-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.