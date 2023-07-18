Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Agents National Title Holding Company (“Agents National Title”) and Boston National Holdings LLC (“Boston National Title”) through its subsidiary Essent US Holdings, Inc. from Incenter LLC, a subsidiary of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) This transaction was previously announced on February 2, 2023.

Agents National Title, a title insurance underwriter based in Missouri, issues title insurance products through a network of title insurance agents. Boston National Title, an independent title agency based in North Carolina, provides title and settlement services.

For more information about Essent, visit essentgroup.com.

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which serves the housing finance industry by offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, risk management products and title insurance and settlement services to mortgage lenders, borrowers, and investors to support homeownership. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710353836/en/