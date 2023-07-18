Majuro, Marshall Islands,, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (: GLOP) today announced the availability of the Partnership’s 2022 Sustainability Report. The Sustainability Report, which can be accessed on the Partnership’s website, has been compiled in general compliance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Marine Transportation standard. In the Report, GasLog Partners summarizes progress delivered around the focus areas of decarbonization, safety and wellbeing, and diversity, equity and inclusion, among other areas.

GasLog Partners LP 2022 Sustainability Report:

www.gaslogmlp.com/investors/sustainability

