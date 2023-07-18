GasLog Partners LP Announces Availability of 2022 Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

Majuro, Marshall Islands,, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (: GLOP) today announced the availability of the Partnership’s 2022 Sustainability Report. The Sustainability Report, which can be accessed on the Partnership’s website, has been compiled in general compliance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Marine Transportation standard. In the Report, GasLog Partners summarizes progress delivered around the focus areas of decarbonization, safety and wellbeing, and diversity, equity and inclusion, among other areas.

GasLog Partners LP 2022 Sustainability Report:

www.gaslogmlp.com/investors/sustainability

Contacts:

Robert Brinberg

Rose & Company

Phone: +1 212-517-0810

Email: [email protected]

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is an owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership’s fleet consists of eleven wholly-owned LNG carriers as well as three vessels on bareboat charters, with an average carrying capacity of approximately 159,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership (: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

ti?nf=ODg3MTU1NSM1Njg0MTU2IzIwMTY5MjU=
GasLog-Partners-LP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.